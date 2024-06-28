Salem names new Chief of Police

(from City of Salem) Derek Weeks [has been named] to the position of Chief of Police for the City of Salem. The move will take effect on July 1, one month after Weeks was named as Interim Chief on June 1. “I am confident that Chief Weeks has the experience and vision needed to lead the Police Department moving forward,” said Dorsey. “Derek knows this city. He’s well aware of its’ character and unique challenges and also what is needed to keep building on the success of the department. Salem’s police force has a strong tradition of providing exemplary service to our City every day and Derek has helped shape that through his years of service.”

Weeks becomes the ninth Chief of Police in the Salem Police Department’s history. He began his law enforcement career serving four years with the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office before joining the Salem

Police Department in 2001 as a Patrol Officer. In 2006, he transferred to Salem’s Detective Division and

was elected Salem’s Officer of The Year by his peers in 2007.

In 2009, he was promoted to the rank of Sergeant and served in that capacity in the Patrol, Services and

Forensics Divisions. During that period, Weeks graduated from the 81st Session of the Virginia Forensic

Science Academy. In 2015, Weeks was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant and was appointed as

Salem’s Deputy Chief by then Chief Michael Crawley in February 2016