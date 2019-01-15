Salem Council member didn’t like morale in city last spring

| By

Salem City Council has voted to seek the resignation of city manager Kevin Boggess. Council voted 3-2 to accept that resignation during a closed session at last night’s meeting. The “no” votes included one from newcomer John Saunders. During a candidate’s debate last spring he said all was not well in the City of Salem. Its not clear why Saunders voted to seek Boggess’s resignation last night. At that debate last spring Saunders also criticized the condition of sports facilities in Salem. He had just retired as director of the Salem Civic Center complex. Saunders also said then redevelopment in the city needed to happen in places other than the downtown corridor.

