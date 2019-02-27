Salem brewery apologizes for beer after Hindu protest

A Salem brewery is apologizing after a Hindu protest over one of its beers. In a company statement, Olde Salem Brewing Company’s owner Sean Turk says “…When naming our Spanish milk stout “Hanuman” we were unaware of the Hindu deity” Lord Hanuman. He says the name was purely a musical reference and had no other intent. President of Universal Society of Hinduism, Rajan Zed in a statement yesterday, thanked Olde Salem Brewing Company and Turk for understanding the concerns of the Hindu community which thought to associate Lord Hanuman with such a product was highly insensitive.

A full news release from 2/26/1can be read below

Salem (Virginia) based Olde Salem Brewing Company apologized after Hindu protest over its beer carrying the name of Hindu deity Lord Hanuman, calling it “highly inappropriate”.