Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in Vinton nearing completion

You might say construction at Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in Vinton has reached the homestretch. The offtrack and historic horse racing parlor is shooting for an early May opening. The Historic Horse racing machines look and operate like slot machines. Bettors wouldn’t know where and when those actual races took place.This morning marketing director Nate Mize with the Colonial Downs group demonstrated how betting on historic horse racing will work:

