Rock Art coming to Dr Pepper Park

Works of art – created in part from recycled materials stored in warehouses near Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges – will begin making appearance at the music venue in the next few weeks.”Insta-Jammin Rock Art” is coming to Dr Pepper Park says president Waynette Anderson. Recycled vinyl records and CD’s are among the materials that will be used by local artists to create three works for this season at the Park; Anderson hopes to see the program expand in coming years.