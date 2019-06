Roanoke woman dies in Myrtle Beach after accident

(From WMBF) A Roanoke woman has died from injuries she sustained during a motorcycle crash in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., earlier in this week.Horry County, S.C. Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said 51-year-old Leigh Ann Kurtz of Roanoke died Saturday morning. McSpadden said Kurtz was involved in a motorcycle crash Thursday near 15th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach. North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash