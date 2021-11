Roanoke was in a survey of best small cities

Roanoke Virginia made it in the rankings of the best small cities in America to live in. In a survey of over two thousand cities nationwide with a population of under one hundred thousand – several factors were taken into account like cost of living – Job opportunities – crime and safety and nightlife. Jill Gonzalez – an analyst with Wallet Hub also points out that the survey catered to those wanting to raise a family outside major urban areas.

CLICK HERE to view the survey