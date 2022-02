Roanoke Valley Saves Week is back

The COVID epidemic uncovered many things people were unprepared for – like not having enough savings to get through such an emergency. That’s one reason the “Bank On Roanoke Valley” program was launched several years ago, and its in the spotlight again this week, as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

Roanoke Valley residents can register to attend the events online. To register for the events, visit www.uwrv.org/bank-on-roanoke-valley