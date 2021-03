Roanoke Valley Gives is on until 11:59 tonight

The 6th annual “Roanoke Valley Gives” goes on until 11:59 tonight at rvgives.org – your chance to support more than 140 local non-profits, large and small. Carly Oliver, the Chief Operating Officer for the Community Foundation serving Western Virginia – the organization behind Roanoke Valley Gives – joined us live by phone this morning. Hear the complete conversation below: