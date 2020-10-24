Roanoke police officers injured at scene of accident last night

(from Roanoke PD) On Friday October 23rd at about 7:20pm, Roanoke Police were investigating a motor vehicle accident in the 3300 Block Melrose Avenue NW. During the course of the initial investigation, one officer was seated inside a marked police vehicle and a second officer was standing to the side of the vehicle working the accident, when a SUV that was traveling east on Melrose Avenue approaching the scene collided with a parked unoccupied marked police

vehicle. The force of the collision forced the parked vehicle to move forward striking the occupied police vehicle.

Roanoke Fire-EMS responded and transported the male driver of the SUV and two Roanoke Police Officers to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained during this collision. This incident is still being

actively investigated to determine the cause of the collision. At this time no charges have been filed.