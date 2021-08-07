Roanoke Police investigating after apparent shooting

On August 6, 2021 at approximately 11:45 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound who had arrived via personal transport to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.Officers responded to the hospital to speak with the adult male victim who was being treated for what appeared to be serious injuries.At this time, Officers and Detectives have not been able to determine wherethe shooting took place. Details about what led up to this incident are limited due to the victim’s lack of cooperation. No arrests have been made regarding this investigation and it remains ongoing