Roanoke police chief sworn in, promising he can reduce city crime

Roanoke’s newest police chief is now on the job. Scott Booth was sworn in today, promising he can reduce violent crime here just as he did as chief if Danville. City leaders say one of the main reasons they chose Booth to lead the force was his record in Danville, where crime numbers decreased significantly in his five years as chief. Booth says a key component is more effective community policing. It’s a a practice previous Roanoke chiefs have talked about and employed, but Booth says it needs to be done better. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: