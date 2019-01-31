Roanoke police car in accident on way to fight call

Roanoke Police say an officer responding to an armed confrontation call was involved in accident about five blocks away. It happened this morning near 20th Street and Hanover Avenue Northwest. Police say the other driver was transported for hospital injuries that are non-life threatening. As for that original call, officers arrived at 15th and Hanover to find two men with multiple cuts and abrasions. They, too, needed hospital treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. 55-year-old James Minor is charged with malicious wounding.

From Roanoke Police: On January 31, 2019 just after 8:30 am, Roanoke Police responded to a report of an armed confrontation in the 1500 block of Hanover Ave NW. Officers located Sharief Muller, 30 of Roanoke, with multiple cuts and James Minor, 55 of Roanoke, with a cut and multiple abrasions. Both were transported by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of their injuries. Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The investigation determined that the men, who are known to one another, engaged in a physical confrontation that resulted in their injuries. Roanoke Police have charged Minor with malicious wounding.

We do not believe there is any immediate danger the community in regard to this incident. The investigation is ongoing.

While responding to the incident above, a Roanoke Police patrol car was involved in a motor vehicle crash near 20th St and Hanover Ave NW. The driver of the other vehicle was transported by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Roanoke Police officer was not injured. Both cars were towed from the scene. There will be an investigation into the events leading up to the crash.