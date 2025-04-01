ROANOKE, Va. (WFIR) – Roanoke Parks and Recreation is launching into April with a full lineup of community events, outdoor activities, and park updates. From live music on Mill Mountain to day trips and trail work, this month’s offerings are designed to appeal to families, outdoor enthusiasts, and residents of all ages.

Free live music returns with “Music on the Mountain”

A new event series kicks off Saturday, April 6 with the debut of Music on the Mountain, featuring live performances at Mill Mountain. The first event runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and includes music by Waitin’ on Dave, family-friendly activities, crafts, and food and beverage vendors including Big Daddy’s BBQ. The event is free and will continue as a monthly series.

Popular events return: Tiny Tot Tri and Mimosas at the Mansion

Back by popular demand, the Tiny Tot Tri will be held on Sunday, May 18 at Elmwood Park. Designed for children ages 2 to 5, this playful triathlon includes a short run, bike ride, and splash section. Organizers say the event is open to all skill levels, and registration is now available.

Another annual favorite, Mimosas at the Mansion, returns on Saturday, April 19. The brunch event at the historic Fishburn Mansion is limited to guests aged 21 and older, with tickets priced at $35 per person. It traditionally sells out early.

Guided trips and tours offer easy spring getaways

Roanoke Parks and Recreation is also restarting its Trips & Tours program. The department manages transportation and logistics for curated day trips outside the region. Upcoming destinations include:

April 29: Historic Garden Week Tour in Lynchburg

May 10: Million Dollar Quartet show in Abingdon

May 15: Trader Joe’s and lunch in Greensboro

May 24: Stained Glass Workshop in Floyd

May 30: Patrick Henry’s Red Hill in Brookneal

Seasonal programming highlights birds, bugs, and bikes

Throughout the month, the Mill Mountain Discovery Center is spotlighting birds as its educational theme. Visitors can explore interactive displays and take part in bird-related crafts and activities every Thursday through Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m.

Other upcoming nature-focused events include Bug & Bat Night on April 25, a Birding Biking Tour on April 26, and Goat Yoga on April 27.

Trail and greenway updates

Trail users should note that the Mill Mountain Star Trail parking lot remains closed while the Roanoke Parks Foundation continues a trail building project. Full details and up-to-date alerts are available at PlayRoanoke.Statusfy.com.

Roanoke Parks and Recreation says construction on two major projects—the In-River Park and Wasena Skatepark—are expected to begin in late May. The Washington Park Pool remains on track for a summer opening, while renovations at Eureka Recreation Center are ongoing.

Hiring for summer and full-time positions

The department is also hiring for several seasonal and full-time roles, including park management and maintenance positions. Roanoke Parks and Recreation was previously recognized by Outside Magazine as one of the “Best Places to Work” in 2023.

Other April highlights

Wilderness First Aid: April 4

Sunset Kayaking: April 11 at Carvins Cove

Escape Island Paddling Adventure: April 19

Mountain Lake Hike & Off-Road Excursion: April 26

Short Track Bike Race Preview: April 30 at Elmwood Park

To view the full activity calendar or register for events, visit PlayRoanoke.com.