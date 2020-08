Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea in-depth on a number of issues facing the city

| By

Two days before delivering his virtual “State of the City Address,” Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea Sr. discusses an uptick in gun violence, the proposed bus station roadblock, removing the Lee Monument and business recovery from COVID-19. Lea spoke with WFIR’s Gene Marrano – and here is a “Longer Listen.”

8-24 Sherman Lea-LL-WEB