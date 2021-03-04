Roanoke gas starts sending out March bills, and they are noticeably higher

Roanoke Gas has just started sending out its March bills, and some customers may feel a little sticker shock. You may remember that bitter cold struck the nation’s mid-section in mid-February, and the cost of natural gas rose dramatically far beyond those hardest-hit regions. Roanoke Gas was suddenly paying about ten times more for incoming supplies than it had for much of its gas until then. CEO Paul Nester says customers will start feeling it this month, and Roanoke Gas is spreading out that increased cost through next year in order to dampen the monthly impact. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: