Roanoke Cultural Endowment: the arts also mean big business for the valley

The Roanoke Cultural Endowment hopes to raise 20 million dollars over the next ten years before it starts issuing grants to local arts and culture non-profits, helping them grow into sustainable operations. Executive Director Shaleen Powell said live in studio this morning the endowment has three million dollars so far in the bank. The arts also means big business for the Roanoke Valley says Powell. Hear the complete in studio conversation that includes Roanoke arts and culture coordinator Doug Jackson on the link below:

12-18 Roanoke Cultural Endowment