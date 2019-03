Roanoke County seeks more workers to help reduce long lines at polls

| By

Roanoke County Elections officials are working to reduce the lines at some of the busiest voting precincts — but they need more workers to accomplish that. So they are looking for more elections officers. Among the requirements: you must be a registered voter and be able to work a long day. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

03-25 Election Officers Wrap-WEB

Click here for full information from Roanoke County