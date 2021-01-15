Roanoke County Schools will welcome more students back to campus soon

| By

Roanoke County superintendent of Schools Dr. Ken Nicely commented today about Governor Northam’s recent announcement about schools returning to on-campus instruction and the county’s plan to bring 4th grade students back for full-time, in-person instruction starting on Monday, January 25th. Roanoke County public school teachers and staff will also take part in a mass vaccination event planned for next Friday; Nicely says to date about 80 percent of the systems employees say they want the COVID vaccine shots. Nicely is also hoping that with more staff members vaccinated the Virginia Department of Health may tweak downward the 6-foot minimum spacing now required between students. Lowering that said Nicely could mean more students on campus and in classrooms.

1-15 Nicely#1-WEB