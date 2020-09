Roanoke County Public Library system works to reopen libraries safely

The South County Library reopened yesterday with new safety protocols in place and more libraries in the county are working to reopen in the next several weeks. In addition to reopening plans, the Roanoke County Public Library system plans to start hosting outdoor, socially distanced events for the fall. WFIR’s Rachel Meell explains what to expect:

9-29 Libraries Reopening Wrap

For more information about library programming, click here. To make a reservation at the South County Library, click here.