Roanoke County police looking for robbery suspect

Roanoke County Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at 9:48 this morning in the 3700 block of Challenger Avenue. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot. The suspect is described as a young black male with a green hoodie. Police have set up a perimeter in the area and are using K9s for tracking. The public is encouraged to exercise caution and call 9-1-1 to report suspicious activity or anyone matching the suspect description.