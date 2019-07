Roanoke County police have identified a suspect in SW County car break-ins

Roanoke County police have issued warrants for 18 year old Tory Nason Caffee, whom they call a suspect in those southwest Roanoke County break-ins that now totals more than 3 dozen unlocked cars. Police say he is not the only suspect they are seeking. One of the items stolen from an unlocked car was a handgun. See a photo of Caffee (left)