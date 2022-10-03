Roanoke County home total loss after morning fire

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 8:36 a.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022 to the 5700 block of Enchanted Lane, in the Clearbrook area, for the report of a residential structure fire. Upon arrival units from Station 7 (Clearbrook) found a one story brick home with smoke and fire showing from the roof of the structure. No one was home at the time of the fire. A family of 7 occupied the structure but were all gone at the time of the fire. There were no injuries. The fire was brought under control in about 40 minutes. Due to the lack of hydrants in the area, a tanker shuttle was utilized to bring sufficient water to fight the fire. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate. The house is a total loss.