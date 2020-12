Roanoke County helps battle early morning fire

| By

(from Roanoke County Fire & Rescue) This morning at 1:40 a.m. Wagon 7, Medic 7 (Clearbrook) and Battalion 1 responded to assist Franklin County in the 1800 block of Webb Mountain Road for a working fire. Roanoke County Fire & Rescue units operated on scene until 4 a.m. Franklin County units were still on scene at the time. No injuries have been reported.