Liberty will play Coastal Carolina after all – in a bowl game

(from Liberty.edu) The Flames will look to cap off their best season in football program history with a win over No. 9/11 Coastal Carolina in the 2020 FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 26. The 2020 FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Dec. 26 at Noon on ESPN. Coastal Carolina is currently 11-0 on the season and is one of five remaining undefeated teams in the country.

The Chanticleers, who posted an 8-0 record in Sun Belt play this season, were scheduled to face off against Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Championship game, last Saturday, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Coastal Carolina program. Liberty and Coastal Carolina, former Big South rivals, were scheduled to face each other during Liberty’s regular season finale on Dec. 5 at Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C. however, the contest was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Liberty Football program.

Liberty finished the regular season with a 9-1 record and is currently ranked No. 23 in the final regular season Associated Press and Amway Coaches national top-25 polls. Last year, Liberty captured its first-ever bowl victory with a 23-16 win over Georgia Southern in the RBC Mortgage Cure Bowl on Dec. 21 at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Fla.