Roanoke City Sheriff to retire

After 33 years with the department and 7 years as Roanoke City Sheriff Tim Allen says he will not run again and instead will retire on January 8, 2021. Allen said in a statement he feels it is “time to move on to the next chapter of my life.” Chief Deputy Major David Bell will assume the role of Sheriff in January. Tim Allen says public safety has afforded him “a variety of challenges and a great deal of triumphs.” A number of inmate suicides and a recent COVID-19 outbreak at the city jail were among those challenges.