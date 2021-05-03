Roanoke City School system wants to buy Roanoke Times building for central office

| By

The Roanoke City School system has big plans, which were laid out this morning at a joint session with Roanoke City Council. Superintendent Verletta White says that includes buying the Roanoke Times building downtown and converting it into the Central Office over the next few years. And the former William Ruffner Middle School would become a second Roanoke Technical Education center serving William High School. Right now says White about two thirds of students who attend the current “Ro-Tech” center come from Patrick Henry High School. White and the Roanoke City School Board laid out an “equity and empowerment” program that includes curriculum and infrastructure changes.