Roanoke City residents set to receive personal property tax rebate

Roanoke City Council voted last night to approve 5 point 9 million dollars in personal property tax rebates. This comes after an increase in the value of cars cost people more in their personal property taxes this year, leading to a $5 million surplus in this year’s budget. City Residents will receive a one-time payment equal to 17.5% of what they paid in personal property tax in September as long as they have paid their personal property taxes by August 31st.

