Roanoke City Council wants to appoint new Council member by Oct. 19 to replace Djuna Osborne

Roanoke City Council will ask a Circuit Court to approve a plan to fill the unexpired seat of council member Djuna Osborne with a “qualified voter” from Roanoke City, to run through December 2022. The City could go to court as early as tomorrow; applications from the public would then be accepted through the October 1. The City has opted not to call for a special election to replace Osborne, who resigned last week for family reasons. City Council plans to hold a public hearing at its October 5 public meeting and then vote on a replacement for Osborne October 19.