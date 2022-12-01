Home
Program Schedule
News Express Podcast
Live Sports
Ask The Expert
Weather & Closings
Traffic
Virginia Technology Today
More/Contact WFIR
Morning News
Meet the News Team
Greg Roberts Live
Contact WFIR
Contest Rules
Frequently Asked Questions
Retire With Integrity
Job Openings
Advertise
WFIR History Part1: The Mic is On(1924 – 1931)
WFIR History Part2: The Golden Years(1931 – 1945)
WFIR History Part3: War & Peace (1945 – 1969)
WFIR History Part4: First in Roanoke (1969 – 1989)
WFIR History Part5: Depend on it! (1989 – Present)
WFIR-AM FCC Public File
hoos
«
6th District Congressman on the election, Trump and his upcoming agenda
Kaine: red flags may have been missed with mass shootings
»
Roanoke City Council asks VA to roll back some criminal justice reforms
Published
December 1, 2022
|
By
Taylor Sherrill
Roanoke City Council quietly urged Virginia to roll back numerous criminal justice reforms enacted after the death of George Floyd in 2020. In conjunction with online news source, the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story:
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook
WFIR - Mel Wheeler, Inc.