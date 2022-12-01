hoos




Roanoke City Council asks VA to roll back some criminal justice reforms

Published December 1, 2022 | By Taylor Sherrill
Roanoke City Council quietly urged Virginia to roll back numerous criminal justice reforms enacted after the death of George Floyd in 2020. In conjunction with online news source, the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story:

