Roanoke City budget in better shape than expected despite pandemic

At today’s Roanoke City Council meeting a proposed balanced budget of more than $307 million was presented by City Manager Bob Cowell, who said the expected severe revenue loss associated with the pandemic hasn’t happened. The proposed 2021-22 fiscal year budget represents a 3.2 percent overall spending hike, totaling more than $9.5 million. It must be adopted by next month.