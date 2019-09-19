ROA wants Allegiant to add more Florida destinations — and Vegas

Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport Marketing and Air Service Development Director Brad Boettcher says even as Allegiant Airlines increases the number of flights between Roanoke and Florida, the airport hopes Allegiant will also add more destinations from ROA. They might include Fort Lauderdale, the Fort Myers area, and perhaps even Las Vegas. Boettcher spoke live today on the Roanoke Valley’s Morning News:

090-19 Boettcher-Allegiant

The wide-ranging discussion covered topics that included air fares and hopes for other new destinations. Here is the full conversation:

09-19 Boettcher Live-WEB