ROA passenger count keeps growing; airport hopes it brings more service

Passengers counts at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport are taking off this year — for the third year in a row. Airport officials say that could lead to more flights, and just maybe, flights to new cities. The numbers are up 7.7% percent for the first eight months of year compared to the same period one year ago. That’s close to 27,000 more passengers. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

