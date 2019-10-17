Restoration Housing tackles new project in Southeast Roanoke

Restoration Housing officially kicked off the non-profit’s fourth historic rehabilitation today, this time on Dale Avenue in Southeast Roanoke. The 120 year old-plus Queen Anne style home was once home to a mayor of Roanoke but had fallen into disrepair. Isabell Thornton is executive director for Restoration Housing. Thornton says they will invest about $500,000 into the project and will recoup some of those costs through historic tax credits in the new Belmont District. The end result will be four affordable apartments for those transitioning out of homelessness.

