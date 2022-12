Rescue Mission gets a 5K surprise donation from mobile phone provider

US Cellular surprised the Rescue Mission of Roanoke this morning by pulling up with a truck packed with $5000 worth of food, kitchen equipment and paper products to help refill the shelter’s pantry. Some of the items donated to the Rescue Mission by US Cellular today include big-ticket items like a natural gas floor fryer and a countertop gas griddle. Nakeita Stewart is the Mid-Atlantic sales manager for US Cellular – but Roanoke is her home town: