Report: Carilion ICU beds 94% occupied, LewisGale 71%

The New York Times reports the Department of Health and Human Services has released a new dataset that for the first time shows detailed Covid-19 patient information for all U.S. hospitals. Here is what it shows for the two major health systems in the Roanoke Valley:

Carilion: 102 Covid patients, 94% ICU beds occupied and 5 ICU beds available.

LewisGale: 28 Covid patients, 71% ICU beds occupied and 11 ICU beds available.

The numbers are averages for the seven-day period from December 4 through December 10. The figures may have changed since then, and some hospitals might add additional capacity.

We are seeking comment from Carilion and LewisGale.

Click here for the New York Times story (you may encounter a paywall if not subscribed.)