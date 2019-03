Remember 2018 rains? Virginia winemakers must still deal with it

Virginia winemakers are hoping this coming year can be a much better one than 2018. A Virginia Tech professors says it could hardly be much more challenging — the result of last year’s prolonged wet weather — but many wineries have developed ways to deal with such less-than-ideal years. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more.

