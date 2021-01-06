Regional COVID patients on ventilators rise 35% in one week

| By

Health systems in the Roanoke, Lynchburg and Southside regions report a 35% rise in COVID-19 patients on ventilators in the past week along with a 16% rise in patients under intensive care and overall, a 10% rise in hospitalized COVID patients. Carilion, LewisGale, the Salem VA facilities, Lynchburg-based Centra and Southside-based Sovah collectively report 420 COVID patients, compared to 381 one week ago. Those under intensive care rose by 12 to 87, and patients on ventilators increased from 43 to 58. The weekly report does not break down the numbers by specific Roanoke, Lynchburg or Southside area.

NEWS RELEASE: Here are updated numbers for the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah, and Salem VA facilities) as of today:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 420

ICU patients: 87

Ventilator patients: 58

Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 33

FROM DECEMBER 30: Here are updated numbers for the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah, and Salem VA facilities) as of today:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 381

ICU patients: 75

Ventilator patients: 43

Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 21