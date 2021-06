Record numbers expected when Star City Motor Madness returns

Organizers have just a week left to prepare for this year’s Star City Motor Madness. It comes in a year when they sometimes didn’t know how or even if might return in 2021, but it now seems clear that classic car and hot rod owners are coming back with a vengeance; so far, pre-registrations are at least 50% higher than normal, and organizers say it points to the existing pent-up demand for this and other activities we all missed last year. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: