RCT tackles Internet safety with “The Fakes”

Every season Roanoke Children’s Theatre takes a break from the lighter fare it stages with its “RCT 4 Teens” production – tackling a subject impact today’s youth. This time its Internet safety with a play called “The Fakes.” WFIR’s Gene Marrano has the story:

