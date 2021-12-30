RCAHD to Distribute 300 Free Take-Home Test Kits today

from Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts: Tuesday night’s testing event at the Salem Civic Center provided evidence of the unprecedented demand for testing. Over 200 people were tested at the event and unfortunately, demand exceeded our supply.

Given this demand, the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) will have a limited supply of free COVID-19 Rapid Antigen at-home test kits for first-come, first-served distribution on Thursday, December 30, 2021 beginning at 11a.m. at the Salem Civic Center. Due to increased demand, test kits are expected to be out of stock very quickly.

The approximately 300 test kits are intended to be used for individuals who are seeking testing because they either have symptoms or know they were exposed to a positive case within the previous five days. Individuals will be asked to self-attest that they meet these criteria for testing.

Individuals must be present to receive a test kit. Only one test kit will be distributed per person who meets the criteria while supplies last. Users will need a smartphone in order to receive results.

As COVID continues to spread in our communities, it is critical that we reserve our hospital emergency rooms, urgent care centers and rescue squads for medical emergencies only. Using these resources unnecessarily can prevent people who are ill or injured from getting the medical care they need. Please contact your health provider or visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website to find a public testing site near you.

For questions about COVID-19 testing or a list of testing locations, visit the VDH website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Anyone still needing a COVID-19 vaccine is encouraged to visit www.vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). English- and Spanish-speaking operators are available. Translation services also are available in more than 100 languages.

