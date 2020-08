Rasoul ponders run for Lt. Governor

On a Virginia COVID-19 Justice Coalition Zoom meeting yesterday Roanoke Democratic delegate Sam Rasoul talked about throwing his hat in the ring for Lt. Governor next year. Rasoul said part of making any decision to seek the Democratic nomination for Lt. Governor in 2021 is whether he can “move the conversation along” on issues like social justice.

