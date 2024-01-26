RAM House shares details on future new home

| By

It may take up to 18 months but RAM House on Campbell Avenue celebrated its future new home on Elm Avenue today with an event at the current day shelter site in a 100 year old former church. shelter will be called the Jain Care Center, named after the family that donated the building – the Jains own Virginia Transformer. RAM House is conducting a capital campaign and is about halfway to reaching a 4 million dollar-plus goal. Development director Candace Bell says the new location for RAM House will make it easier for shelter guests to find other services: