Raising Smart Media Kids focus of Roanoke County workshops

| By

Smart Phones are both a blessing and a curse for some people – and at what age should young children have access to them? That question will addressed at a series of public meetings that begin tonight as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

3-12 Smart Media Wrap#1-WEB

Meetings will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on the following days:

March 12: Glenvar Middle School (for Glenvar ES, Fort Lewis ES, Masons Cove ES and GMS)/ March 21: William Byrd Middle School (for Bonsack ES, Herman L. Horn ES, Mt. Pleasant ES, W.E. Cundiff ES and WBMS)/ March 27: Cave Spring Middle School (for Back Creek ES, Clearbrook ES, Penn Forest ES and CSMS)/ March 29: Northside Middle School (for Burlington ES, Glen Cove ES, Mtn. View ES and NMS)/ April 18: Hidden Valley Middle School (for Cave Spring ES, Green Valley ES, Oak Grove ES and HVMS)