Rail Yard Dawgs release full schedule for upcoming 2021-22 season

(Rail Yard Dawgs release) ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke has received their full game schedule for the upcoming 2021-2022 season. The team will play a 56 game regular season, split evenly between home and away games. The team’s promotional schedule is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

The 2021-2022 home schedule features 22 Friday and Saturday games, along with three Thursday dates and three Sunday dates. Special dates to highlight include Black Friday (November 26), the day before Christmas Eve (December 23), and New Year’s Eve (December 31). The front office is currently selling season ticket packages and booking group outings. For more information, please visit www.railyarddawgs.com.

HOME GAMES IN BOLD

Friday, October 15 @ 7:05 P.M. (vs. Fayetteville)

Friday, October 22 @ 7:05 P.M. (vs. Fayetteville)

Friday, October 29 (at Birmingham)

Saturday, October 30 (at Knoxville)

Saturday, November 6 @ 7:05 P.M. (vs. Macon)

Sunday, November 7 @ 3:05 P.M. (vs. Macon)

Friday, November 12 @ 7:05 P.M. (vs. Vermillion County)

Saturday, November 13 @ 7:05 P.M. (vs. Vermillion County)

Friday, November 19 (at Evansville)

Saturday, November 20 (at Evansville)

Wednesday, November 24 (at Fayetteville)

Friday, November 26 @ 7:05 P.M. (vs. Fayetteville)

Friday, December 3 (at Fayetteville)

Saturday, December 4 (at Fayetteville)

Friday, December 10 (at Macon)

Saturday, December 11 (at Macon)

Friday, December 17 @ 7:05 P.M. (vs. Evansville)

Saturday, December 18 @ 7:05 P.M. (vs. Evansville)

Thursday, December 23 @ 7:05 P.M. (vs. Fayetteville)

Sunday, December 26 (at Knoxville)

Thursday, December 30 @ 7:05 P.M. (vs. Fayetteville)

Friday, December 31 @ 6:05 P.M. (vs. Huntsville)

Friday, January 7 @ 7:05 P.M. (vs. Peoria)

Saturday, January 8 @ 7:05 P.M. (vs. Peoria)

Friday, January 14 (at Fayetteville)

Saturday, January 15 @ 7:05 P.M. (vs. Fayetteville)

Sunday, January 16 @ 3:05 P.M. (vs. Fayetteville)

Friday, January 21 (at Huntsville)

Saturday, January 22 (at Huntsville)

Thursday, January 27 @ 7:05 P.M. (vs. Macon)

Friday, January 28 (at Birmingham)

Saturday, January 29 (at Huntsville)

Friday, February 4 @ 7:05 P.M. (vs. Fayetteville)

Saturday, February 5 @ 7:05 P.M. (vs. Knoxville)

Friday, February 11 (at Fayetteville)

Saturday, February 12 (at Fayetteville)

Friday, February 18 @ 7:05 P.M. (vs. Pensacola)

Saturday, February 19 @ 7:05 P.M. (vs. Pensacola)

Sunday, February 20 @ 3:05 P.M. (vs. Pensacola)

Friday, February 25 (at Knoxville)

Saturday, February 26 (at Knoxville)

Friday, March 4 (at Peoria)

Saturday, March 5 (at Peoria)

Sunday, March 6 (at Peoria)

Thursday, March 10 (at Birmingham)

Friday, March 11 (at Pensacola)

Saturday, March 12 (at Pensacola)

Thursday, March 17 (at Fayetteville)

Friday, March 18 @ 7:05 P.M. (vs. Macon)

Saturday, March 19 @ 7:05 P.M. (vs. Macon)

Friday, March 25 @ 7:05 P.M. (vs. Huntsville)

Saturday, March 26 @ 7:05 P.M. (vs. Huntsville)

Friday, April 1 @ 7:05 P.M. (vs. Knoxville)

Saturday, April 2 @ 7:05 P.M. (vs. Knoxville)

Friday, April 8 (at Fayetteville)

Saturday, April 9 (at Fayetteville)