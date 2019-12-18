Radford hopeful for state funding to support major building project

Governor Northam’s proposed biennial budget will include 101 million dollars for a new 178-thousand square foot building at Radford University that would create an inter-disciplinary space for Health and Human Services and the College of Science and Technology. The new facility would include what Radford University calls The Center for Adaptive Innovation and Creativity. It would be the largest capital construction project in school history in terms of funding and square footage. Caitlyn Scaggs is Radford’s Associate Vice President for University Relations:

