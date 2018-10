Public hearing today: LewisGale tries again for NICU

A public hearing is set for later today on LewisGale Medical Center’s latest effort to gain state approval for a neo-natal intensive care unit. It is LewisGale’s fourth attempt in seven years. Right now, Carilion operates the only such unit in the Roanoke Valley at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The hearing begins at noon at the Salem Public Library. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

