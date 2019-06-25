Protest over Roanoke Gas proposed rate hike

A protest today against a rate increase request from Roanoke Gas Company of almost 11 percent. At the Roanoke City main library those opposing the hike urged the State Corporation Commission to reject that proposal. Preserve Salem and several other organizers say Roanoke Gas Company already hiked rates without permission 10.6 percent in January, to cover investment costs. Before an SCC hearing in August those who oppose – or support – the rate increase can offer their opinion online. One of the speakers was Roanoke attorney John Fishwick, who tied the rate increase request to RGC’s 46 million dollar investment in the Mountain Valley Pipeline project:

6-25 Roanoke Gas protest