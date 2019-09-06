Proposed Salem residential development draws opposition

| By

A residential development proposal in Salem off Upland Drive could bring as many as 150 housing units to the former “Simms Farm” property. Its drawn so much opposition (for its size) from neighbors that the Planning Commission hearing was postponed a month until next Wednesday night (Sept 11, 7pm) and moved to the Salem Civic Center in anticipation of a large turnout. The proposed plan shows a mix of town homes and detached houses. Many of those opposed display “responsible development” signs in their front yard. There are not many undeveloped large parcels left in the City of Salem.