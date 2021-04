Problem pipes: Local water authority spends $millions a year to replace them

| By

The Western Virginia Water Authority operates more than 1,200 miles of water mains, and it has a never-ending job of replacing the most problematic ones. One of the biggest problems involves pipes laid down decades ago, and that is why the authority spends about $13 million each year on capital projects largely involving water main replacement. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: